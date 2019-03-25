Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) COO Acquires $240,203.04 in Stock

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) COO Diana M. Charletta acquired 11,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $240,203.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Equitrans Midstream stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,802,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,078. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $23.47.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $384.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,060,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,974,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,657,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,394,000. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,908,000.

ETRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

