Equinix Inc (EQIX) Holdings Lifted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,233 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.45% of Equinix worth $126,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 315.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 594,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,492,000 after acquiring an additional 451,649 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Equinix by 1,152.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 364,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,813,000 after buying an additional 335,456 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,161,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,722,000 after buying an additional 218,971 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Equinix by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,116,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,617,000 after buying an additional 183,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Equinix by 4.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,238,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,112,000 after buying an additional 148,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $477.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $467.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $454.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.08.

In other Equinix news, Director Camp Peter Van sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.76, for a total value of $1,468,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,394.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.97, for a total transaction of $2,151,718.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,577.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,263 shares of company stock valued at $11,593,833. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $453.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $335.29 and a 1-year high of $460.88.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($3.10). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 6.88%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 20.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were given a $2.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.28. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 47.56%.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

