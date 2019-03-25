Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.80.

ETM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. upped their price target on Entercom Communications to $1.34 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. upped their price target on Entercom Communications to $1.34 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Entercom Communications in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Entercom Communications alerts:

Shares of Entercom Communications stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $5.49. 1,819,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Entercom Communications has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $411.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.00 million. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph M. Field bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,468,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,752.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $623,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,334.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 600,000 shares of company stock worth $3,713,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETM. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Entercom Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 20, 2018, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

Further Reading: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Entercom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entercom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.