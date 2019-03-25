ENI (E) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.50

Media stories about ENI (NYSE:E) have trended neutral recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ENI earned a daily sentiment score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted ENI’s analysis:

Get ENI alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

E opened at $35.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67. ENI has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $40.15.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.89 billion for the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 9.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ENI will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.9357 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. ENI’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/eni-e-earns-daily-media-sentiment-score-of-0-50.html.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.