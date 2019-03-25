EnerSys (ENS) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.77 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.55.

Shares of EnerSys stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.80. 364,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,758. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $62.37 and a 12 month high of $89.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.07). EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Todd M. Sechrist sold 24,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $1,696,672.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,001.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENS. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in EnerSys by 319.6% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in EnerSys by 1,168.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in EnerSys by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

