Energizer (ENR) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENR. ValuEngine raised shares of Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.82.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86. Energizer has a 1 year low of $42.74 and a 1 year high of $65.57.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 452.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. CX Institutional bought a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Energizer by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Energizer by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

