Encana Corp (ECA) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 360,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,858 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Encana were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Encana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,872,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Encana by 197.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,480,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,405,000 after purchasing an additional 982,146 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Encana by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 158,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,439 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Encana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael Gerard Mcallister purchased 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $36,244.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,377 shares in the company, valued at $253,547.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Suzanne P. Nimocks purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,600 shares in the company, valued at $170,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ECA opened at $7.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.10. Encana Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. Encana had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encana Corp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Encana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Encana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Encana in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Encana to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Encana in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale set a $8.00 target price on shares of Encana and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Encana in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.81.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

