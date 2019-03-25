Elliott Management Corp Buys Shares of 633,112 Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR)

Elliott Management Corp bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 633,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $18,006,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ffcm LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 701,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after purchasing an additional 90,925 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 272.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 349,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 326,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,285,000 after purchasing an additional 164,639 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HR. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $31.82 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $32.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.53.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $113.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.43%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

