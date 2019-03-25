Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Holdings Cut by Green Square Capital LLC

Green Square Capital LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 204,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 85,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,947 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 30,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Bank of America set a $129.00 target price on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup set a $124.00 target price on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.68.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $128.30 on Monday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $74.51 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The firm has a market cap of $132.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.03). Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 44.66% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $6,094,928.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,963,538 shares in the company, valued at $13,889,026,964.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 834,190 shares of company stock valued at $102,516,602 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

