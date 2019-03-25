Element Solutions (ESI) vs. Flotek Industries (FTK) Critical Survey

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) and Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.0% of Element Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of Flotek Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Element Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Flotek Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Element Solutions and Flotek Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Element Solutions $1.96 billion 1.30 -$324.40 million $0.14 72.36 Flotek Industries $177.77 million 1.02 -$70.34 million ($0.58) -5.43

Flotek Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Element Solutions. Flotek Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Element Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Element Solutions has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flotek Industries has a beta of 3.19, suggesting that its share price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Element Solutions and Flotek Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Element Solutions 0 1 0 0 2.00 Flotek Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Element Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.33%. Given Element Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Element Solutions is more favorable than Flotek Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Element Solutions and Flotek Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Element Solutions -10.98% 6.60% 1.66% Flotek Industries -30.06% -13.21% -9.43%

Summary

Element Solutions beats Flotek Industries on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers. The company was formerly known as Platform Specialty Products Corporation and changed its name to Element Solutions Inc in January 2019. Element Solutions Inc was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Chemistry Technologies; and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies. The Energy Chemistry Technologies segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, packaging, and marketing of chemistries under the Complex nano-Fluid brand name for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, stimulation, and production activities, as well as for use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets. This segment also constructs and manages automated material handling facilities; and manages loading facilities and blending operations for oilfield service companies. The Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, and manufactures citrus oils for food and beverage companies, fragrance companies, and companies providing household and industrial cleaning products. It serves oil and natural gas, oilfield service, pressure pumping service, international supply chain management, and cosmetic companies. Flotek Industries, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

