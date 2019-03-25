Electrocore (ECOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Electrocore (NASDAQ:ECOR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOR opened at $8.40 on Monday. Electrocore has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $20.25.

In related news, insider Joseph P. Errico sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Electrocore stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Electrocore (NASDAQ:ECOR) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Electrocore worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electrocore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th.

About Electrocore

electroCore, LLC, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. It is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only vagus nerve stimulation therapy, for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

