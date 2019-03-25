Elastic NV (ESTC) SVP Sells $1,768,000.00 in Stock

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $1,768,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE ESTC traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,951. Elastic NV has a 1-year low of $58.55 and a 1-year high of $100.43.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.77 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elastic NV will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth about $5,426,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Intel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,571,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,361,000. 38.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESTC. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Elastic from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.10.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Elastic NV (ESTC) SVP Sells $1,768,000.00 in Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/elastic-nv-estc-svp-sells-1768000-00-in-stock.html.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.