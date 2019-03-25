Eight Peaks Group (8PG) Shares Up 19.9%

Eight Peaks Group PLC (LON:8PG)’s share price shot up 19.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.99 ($0.12). 133,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of ∞ from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

The company has a market cap of $1.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

About Eight Peaks Group (LON:8PG)

Eight Peaks Group PLC formerly known as Legendary Investments Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investing in near startup and small size companies. It focuses on making investments in and assisting companies that exhibit the potential to generate returns through capital appreciation.

