Edwards Lifesciences (EW) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) in the last few weeks:

3/25/2019 – Edwards Lifesciences had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

3/22/2019 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $204.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2019 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $197.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2019 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $188.00 to $202.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2019 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $190.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2019 – Edwards Lifesciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $190.00.

3/12/2019 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2019 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $119.00 to $130.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/4/2019 – Edwards Lifesciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

2/3/2019 – Edwards Lifesciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $188.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $123.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.86.

Get Edwards Lifesciences Corp alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.72 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.10, for a total value of $205,248.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,981,213.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $4,719,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,925,751.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 136,868 shares of company stock worth $22,406,044 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.