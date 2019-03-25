Eaton Vance Corp (EV) Position Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,419 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTIM Corp. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 650,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after buying an additional 41,581 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 276,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 16,891 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 133,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance stock opened at $39.76 on Monday. Eaton Vance Corp has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $58.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 13.48 and a quick ratio of 13.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.62.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $406.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Vance in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

