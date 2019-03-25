Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX) Receives $69.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.60.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on EGRX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 price objective on Eagle Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 17th.
In other news, CEO Scott Tarriff sold 30,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $1,249,730.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 86,082 shares of company stock worth $3,746,371 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ EGRX traded down $3.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.52 million, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $85.66.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.17 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Eagle Pharmaceuticals
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.
