Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX) Receives $69.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EGRX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 price objective on Eagle Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 17th.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Scott Tarriff sold 30,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $1,249,730.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 86,082 shares of company stock worth $3,746,371 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,552,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,330 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGRX traded down $3.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.52 million, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $85.66.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.17 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.