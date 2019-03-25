Dynex Capital Inc (DX) Shares Sold by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,800 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.43% of Dynex Capital worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 650,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 94,369 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 633,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 224,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 50,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,115.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,583.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 31,542 shares of company stock worth $186,098 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th.

NYSE DX opened at $5.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $419.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.59. Dynex Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.96 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 98.63%.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

