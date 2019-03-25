DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (DWS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €27.87 ($32.41).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DWS. UBS Group set a €25.75 ($29.94) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA in a report on Monday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.70 ($34.53) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th.

Get DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA alerts:

Shares of ETR DWS opened at €29.93 ($34.80) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.46. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 52-week low of €22.32 ($25.95) and a 52-week high of €32.29 ($37.55).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.