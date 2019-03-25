Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) Shares Bought by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at $41,269,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth $23,967,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1,838.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 144,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after buying an additional 137,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,052,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $311,708,000 after buying an additional 136,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,770,000 after buying an additional 71,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $83.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.53. Dorman Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.36 and a twelve month high of $97.38.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $260.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.09 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 13.72%. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dorman Products Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

