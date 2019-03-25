Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP (DM) Stake Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:DM) by 88.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,079 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kellner Capital LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy Midstream Partners alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on DM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.

Shares of DM stock opened at $17.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $31.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.42.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/dominion-energy-midstream-partners-lp-dm-stake-boosted-by-barclays-plc.html.

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners Profile

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP owns liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminalling, storage, regasification, and transportation assets. It owns and operates LNG terminalling and storage facility located on the Chesapeake Bay in Lusby, Maryland. The company also operates an interstate pipeline in South Carolina and southeastern Georgia comprising natural gas system consisting of approximately 1,500 miles of transmission pipeline and 5 compressor stations with approximately 34,500 installed compressor horsepower.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:DM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.