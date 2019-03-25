Domini Impact Investments LLC Sells 617 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)

Domini Impact Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. First Solar comprises about 5.3% of Domini Impact Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Domini Impact Investments LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,576,706 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $321,670,000 after acquiring an additional 587,389 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Solar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853,115 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $89,728,000 after acquiring an additional 62,482 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Solar by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $64,800,000 after acquiring an additional 42,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Solar by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,309,023 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $55,575,000 after acquiring an additional 306,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in First Solar by 3,850.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,267,749 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $64,330.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,903.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $37,451.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,412.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,662 shares of company stock worth $458,862 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $52.41 on Monday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $81.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.57.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.15). First Solar had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on First Solar to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on First Solar to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

