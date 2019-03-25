Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA) Shares Sold by grace capital

grace capital trimmed its position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,488 shares during the quarter. Discovery Communications accounts for 1.2% of grace capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. grace capital’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Discovery Communications by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DISCA shares. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.03.

In related news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 16,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $474,919.11. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $26.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.37. Discovery Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/discovery-communications-inc-disca-shares-sold-by-grace-capital.html.

Discovery Communications Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.