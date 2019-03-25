Dinastycoin (DCY) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last week, Dinastycoin has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dinastycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. Dinastycoin has a market capitalization of $221,974.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00022309 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dinastycoin Profile

Dinastycoin (CRYPTO:DCY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,843,735,451 coins. Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dinastycoin is www.dinastycoin.com

Dinastycoin Coin Trading

Dinastycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinastycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dinastycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

