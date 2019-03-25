DigitalPrice (DP) Price Hits $0.0099 on Exchanges

DigitalPrice (CURRENCY:DP) traded up 38.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One DigitalPrice coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, DigitalPrice has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigitalPrice has a market capitalization of $195,230.00 and $0.00 worth of DigitalPrice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00021469 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000087 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000740 BTC.

DigitalPrice Coin Profile

DP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 21st, 2016. DigitalPrice’s total supply is 27,280,675 coins and its circulating supply is 19,780,674 coins. DigitalPrice’s official website is digitalprice.org . DigitalPrice’s official Twitter account is @DigitalPriceOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalPrice is /r/DigitalPriceOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalPrice Coin Trading

DigitalPrice can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalPrice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalPrice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalPrice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

