Digital Bullion Gold (DBG) Trading Up 11.9% This Week

Digital Bullion Gold (CURRENCY:DBG) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Digital Bullion Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Digital Bullion Gold has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Digital Bullion Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digital Bullion Gold has traded up 11.9% against the dollar.

About Digital Bullion Gold

Digital Bullion Gold (CRYPTO:DBG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Digital Bullion Gold’s total supply is 24,523,275 coins. The official website for Digital Bullion Gold is digitalbulliongold.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Reward: 210Block Reward Halving Rate: 100000Difficulty retarget: D.G.W. “

Digital Bullion Gold Coin Trading

Digital Bullion Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges:

