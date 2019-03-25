Diamondback Energy (FANG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG):

3/21/2019 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $144.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2019 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/13/2019 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $161.00 to $177.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2019 – Diamondback Energy had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2019 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $154.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2019 – Diamondback Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Williams Capital. They now have a $153.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2019 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/8/2019 – Diamondback Energy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/8/2019 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Diamondback Energy focuses on growth through a combination of acquisitions and active drilling in the lucrative Permian Basin spread over west Texas and New Mexico. Since the 2012 IPO, the Permian pure play’s annual production and cash flow per share have witnessed CAGRs of 76% and 30%, respectively. Diamondback's twin acquisitions of Energen Corporation and Ajax Resources – totaling more than $10 billion – are expected to further strengthen its Permian position, with multi-year production growth prospects, a wide inventory of drill-ready locations and the promise of billions worth of synergies. However, service cost inflation and takeaway capacity constraints in the Permian have emerged as concerns. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point before buying shares in Diamondback.”

2/5/2019 – Diamondback Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/29/2019 – Diamondback Energy was given a new $147.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2019 – Diamondback Energy is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,752. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.80. Diamondback Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $85.19 and a twelve month high of $140.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $633.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.21 million. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 38.84%. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 8.52%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, insider Randall J. Holder sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $416,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,470.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Soliman sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total transaction of $36,543.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $273,971.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,050 shares of company stock valued at $626,158 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,931,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,612,952,000 after purchasing an additional 542,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,172,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $943,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,063 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,587,857 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,160,994,000 after purchasing an additional 23,673 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,478,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,011,079,000 after purchasing an additional 984,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,424,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $317,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,018 shares in the last quarter.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

