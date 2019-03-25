DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) Position Lessened by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) by 89.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 436,864 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in DHT were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of DHT by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 40,038 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the third quarter worth about $705,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DHT by 10.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 180,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,527 shares during the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of DHT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

Shares of DHT opened at $4.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. DHT Holdings Inc has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $5.60.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). DHT had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DHT Holdings Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

DHT Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of February 6, 2018, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframaxes with deadweight tons of 8,590,740. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

