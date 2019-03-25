DeusCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.00 (DEUS)

DeusCoin (CURRENCY:DEUS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last week, DeusCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One DeusCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and C-CEX. DeusCoin has a market capitalization of $11,868.00 and $0.00 worth of DeusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00424284 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.01632258 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00227648 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00001330 BTC.

DeusCoin Profile

DeusCoin’s total supply is 100,005,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,079,837 coins. DeusCoin’s official website is deuscoin.org

Buying and Selling DeusCoin

DeusCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

