Despegar.com Corp (DESP) Position Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) by 105.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Despegar.com in the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Despegar.com by 418.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the third quarter worth $8,044,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the third quarter worth $1,066,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the third quarter worth $1,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DESP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Despegar.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

NYSE:DESP opened at $14.76 on Monday. Despegar.com Corp has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $33.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $132.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million. Despegar.com had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Despegar.com Corp will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its Websites and mobile applications in Latin America. It operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products under the Despegar and Decolar brands, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

