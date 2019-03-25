Desjardins Weighs in on Minto Apartment’s Q1 2019 Earnings (MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.