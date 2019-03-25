Desert Gold Ventures (DAU) Shares Up 13.5%

Desert Gold Ventures Inc (CVE:DAU) shares shot up 13.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 133,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 45,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.61, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60.

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company explores for gold ores. It holds a 100% interest in the Byumba exploration permit that covers an area of approximately 90,119 hectares, which is located to the north of the capital city of Kigali, Rwanda.

