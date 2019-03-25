Deere & Company (DE) Shares Bought by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 20,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 14,550.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,214,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,179,386 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target (up from $163.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Deere & Company to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.73.

In other news, insider John C. May II sold 11,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total value of $1,868,208.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $8,930,586.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $155.94 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $167.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.22). Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

