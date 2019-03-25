De La Rue (DLAR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $391.00

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 391 ($5.11) and last traded at GBX 393.12 ($5.14), with a volume of 133099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 405 ($5.29).

The firm has a market capitalization of $407.19 million and a P/E ratio of 4.86.

De La Rue plc primarily operates as a commercial producer of currency worldwide. It operates through three segments: Currency, Identity Solutions, and Product Authentication and Traceability. The Currency segment provides printed banknotes, banknote paper and polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

