Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,331 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 183,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,978,000 after buying an additional 99,280 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 292,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,647,000 after buying an additional 16,783 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 67,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,270,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $129.77 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.06 and a 52 week high of $161.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.43). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $171.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $117.85 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.24.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

