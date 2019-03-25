D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NCI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Navigant Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:NCI) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 610,496 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 1.07% of Navigant Consulting worth $10,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Navigant Consulting by 6.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Navigant Consulting by 22.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Navigant Consulting by 49.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navigant Consulting by 23.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Navigant Consulting by 474.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,936,000 after buying an additional 642,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCI opened at $18.96 on Monday. Navigant Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $768.26 million, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Navigant Consulting had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $193.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Navigant Consulting, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Navigant Consulting’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Navigant Consulting from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navigant Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Navigant Consulting currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Navigant Consulting Profile

Navigant Consulting, Inc provides professional services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Energy, and Financial Services Advisory and Compliance. The Healthcare segment offers consulting and business process management services to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies.

