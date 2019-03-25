D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $10.50 Million in Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) Stock

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,112,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,504,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 8.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACB shares. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

NYSE ACB opened at $9.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.25 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter. Aurora Cannabis had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 57.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/d-e-shaw-co-inc-invests-10-50-million-in-aurora-cannabis-inc-acb-stock.html.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.