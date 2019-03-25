D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $11.22 Million Stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 399.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,029 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $11,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in BIO-TECHNE by 114.0% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 278,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,818,000 after purchasing an additional 148,297 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in BIO-TECHNE by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 803,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,303,000 after purchasing an additional 125,665 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in BIO-TECHNE by 99.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,212,000 after purchasing an additional 112,946 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in BIO-TECHNE by 19,957.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 104,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 103,577 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BIO-TECHNE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $558,034,000 after purchasing an additional 85,590 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIO-TECHNE stock opened at $192.34 on Monday. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a twelve month low of $132.75 and a twelve month high of $206.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.25.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $174.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. BIO-TECHNE’s payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. Stephens raised BIO-TECHNE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub raised BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.13.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

