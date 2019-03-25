CynergisTek (CTEK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th. Analysts expect CynergisTek to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK opened at $4.85 on Monday. CynergisTek has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $5.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CynergisTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th.

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.

