CVS Health Corp (CVS) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,718 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $94.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.18.

CVS stock opened at $56.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.93 and a 12-month high of $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $54.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.78 billion. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 1,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total transaction of $96,744.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,503.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C David Brown II purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.18 per share, for a total transaction of $531,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,222 shares in the company, valued at $862,685.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 23,600 shares of company stock worth $1,270,896 and have sold 412,039 shares worth $27,326,012. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/25/cvs-health-corp-cvs-shares-sold-by-private-advisor-group-llc.html.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.