CVS Health Corp (CVS) Position Lifted by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 764.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 71.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman acquired 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.71 per share, for a total transaction of $506,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,446,538.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C David Brown II acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.18 per share, with a total value of $531,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,685.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 23,600 shares of company stock worth $1,270,896 and have sold 412,039 shares worth $27,326,012. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $56.04 on Monday. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.93 and a 12 month high of $82.15. The stock has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $54.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Argus reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.18.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

