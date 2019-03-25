CVCoin (CVN) Market Cap Tops $2.47 Million

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One CVCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00005035 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, HADAX, HitBTC and OpenLedger DEX. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and $499,402.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00420264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025376 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.01632384 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00226411 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005232 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00001324 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . The official message board for CVCoin is www.crypviser-forum.com . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, OpenLedger DEX, HADAX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

