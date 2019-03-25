CSX Co. (CSX) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 3,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $72.63 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $53.53 and a 1 year high of $76.24. The stock has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 24.18%. CSX’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

CSX announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other CSX news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 1,930,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $125,489,973.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,891.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

