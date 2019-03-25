Cryptrust (CTRT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Cryptrust token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. Cryptrust has a total market capitalization of $8,990.00 and $3,740.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cryptrust has traded down 38.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Cryptrust

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,592,788,485 tokens. Cryptrust’s official website is cryptrust.io . Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp

Buying and Selling Cryptrust

Cryptrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

