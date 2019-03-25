Cryptaur (CPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.04 Million

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $6.04 million and approximately $7,195.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, CoinBene and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CPT is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,543,679,914 tokens. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

