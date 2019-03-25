CryCash One Day Volume Reaches $108.00 (CRC)

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One CryCash token can now be purchased for about $0.0488 or 0.00001232 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and IDEX. Over the last week, CryCash has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. CryCash has a total market cap of $225,309.00 and approximately $108.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 61.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000326 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00001667 BTC.

About CryCash

CryCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,617,936 tokens. The official website for CryCash is crycash.io . CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryCash is medium.com/@crycash

Buying and Selling CryCash

CryCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

