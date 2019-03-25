Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 86.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,614 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. FMR LLC raised its stake in Crown by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,846,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,692 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,146 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Crown by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,900,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,959 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Crown by 4,966.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 895,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,233,000 after acquiring an additional 877,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth $16,516,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

In related news, VP David A. Beaver sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $532,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,241.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John W. Conway sold 129,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $6,902,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,155,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,828,878.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $54.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $55.94.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 57.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

