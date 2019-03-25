Critical Survey: Vonage (VG) and Maxcom Telecomunic (MXMTY)

Vonage (NYSE:VG) and Maxcom Telecomunic (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Vonage alerts:

84.3% of Vonage shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Vonage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Vonage has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxcom Telecomunic has a beta of -2.22, indicating that its stock price is 322% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vonage and Maxcom Telecomunic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonage 3.41% 15.33% 8.22% Maxcom Telecomunic -18.41% -29.29% -8.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vonage and Maxcom Telecomunic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonage 0 1 5 0 2.83 Maxcom Telecomunic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vonage presently has a consensus target price of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 54.17%. Given Vonage’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vonage is more favorable than Maxcom Telecomunic.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vonage and Maxcom Telecomunic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vonage $1.05 billion 2.20 $35.73 million $0.32 30.00 Maxcom Telecomunic $119.60 million 0.24 $120,000.00 N/A N/A

Vonage has higher revenue and earnings than Maxcom Telecomunic.

Summary

Vonage beats Maxcom Telecomunic on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services. The company also provides home telephone services through various service plans with basic features, such as voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone number, and Web-enabled voicemail. Its primary home telephone offerings include Vonage World plan that offers unlimited domestic calling; calling to landline phones in approximately 60 countries; and calling to mobile phones in various countries, as well as Vonage North America plan for unlimited calling across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. In addition, the company provides Vonage-enabled devices, which allow customers to use the Internet connection for their computer and telephones at the same time; and high-speed broadband Internet service that allows calls over the Internet either from a telephone through a Vonage-enabled device, or through soft phone software, or mobile client applications. It sells its products through its sales agents, Websites, toll free numbers, and retailers for consumers and businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 2.2 million consumer subscriber lines and business seats. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey.

Maxcom Telecomunic Company Profile

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunication services in Mexico. Its solutions include dedicated Internet; L2L, a service through a point-to-point circuit to create private networks by interconnecting two client addressing within the same local area; MPLS B-TIC service that allows the integration of IP traffic, including voice, data, or video in the same connection; 01800, a long distance service; and SIP TRUNKS, a voice over IP solution. The company serves various sectors in hospitality and health, finance, call center, education, government, retail, manufacture, and building, as well as other companies. Maxcom Telecomunicaciones S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1996 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.