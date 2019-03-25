Critical Comparison: Imperial Oil (IMO) vs. Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B)

Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) are both large-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Imperial Oil and Royal Dutch Shell, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Oil 1 0 0 0 1.00 Royal Dutch Shell 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Imperial Oil and Royal Dutch Shell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Oil N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Royal Dutch Shell $396.56 billion 0.67 $23.35 billion N/A N/A

Royal Dutch Shell has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Oil.

Profitability

This table compares Imperial Oil and Royal Dutch Shell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Oil N/A N/A N/A Royal Dutch Shell 5.91% 10.58% 5.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.5% of Royal Dutch Shell shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Royal Dutch Shell shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Imperial Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Royal Dutch Shell pays an annual dividend of $3.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Imperial Oil has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Royal Dutch Shell beats Imperial Oil on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, as well as blending, distribution, and marketing of refined products. This segment also maintains a distribution system to handle bulk and packaged petroleum products moving from refineries to market by pipeline, tanker, rail, and road transport; and owns and operates natural gas liquids and products pipelines in Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario, as well as holds interests in crude oil and products pipeline companies. In addition, this segment sells petroleum products under the Esso and Mobil brands to motoring public through approximately 1,800 Esso retail sites. It supplies petroleum products to industrial and transportation customers, independent marketers, and resellers, as well as other refiners serving agriculture, residential heating, and commercial markets through branded resellers. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets various petrochemicals and polyethylene, including benzene, aromatic and aliphatic solvents, plasticizer intermediates, and polyethylene resins. Imperial Oil Limited was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Imperial Oil Limited is a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corporation.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, LNG, crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells liquefied natural gas as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles and marine vessels. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such as gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, marine fuel, biofuel, lubricants, bitumen, and sulphur; produces and sells petrochemicals; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Royal Dutch Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.