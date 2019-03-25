Criteo (CRTO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

CRTO has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Criteo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Criteo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Criteo from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $32.00 price target on shares of Criteo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $25.11 on Thursday. Criteo has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The information services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Criteo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $271.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Criteo news, CTO Dan Teodosiu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,373 shares of company stock valued at $307,931. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 44,979 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

