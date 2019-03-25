Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $38.72 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.75.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $35.59 on Friday. Crispr Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $73.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 3.13.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,281.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.35%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, major shareholder Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe purchased 40,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,136.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 17,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $607,407.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,130,697 shares in the company, valued at $39,676,157.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,003 shares of company stock worth $4,989,303 over the last quarter. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

